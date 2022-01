GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is buying cars and ensuring that they stay with you either in your garage or as your personal vehicle to summon in the open world. However, if you have been up to nefarious doings in the world of GTA Online then you may have to recover your impounded vehicle from the Los Santos police force. This guide article will take you over the process of how to get your impounded car back in GTA Online.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO