JobsNOW: Hospital looking for help at several locations

(WKBN) – A long-term acute care hospital, treating patients suffering from a serious injury or illness, is hiring at both of its locations here in the Valley.

Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley has two locations, one in Boardman on South Avenue and the other in Trumbull County at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

HR Director Pamela Hall says they offer a different type of care than most hospitals.

“We’re a long-term acute care facility. It’s a little smaller atmosphere. The type of care that we provide, we are very focused on quality care,” she said.

Hall, who works in Boardman, says she’s looking to hire a few hourly positions as soon as possible.

“The type of person that would want to come work here is somebody who really wants to utilize their skills, who may want to grow in their skill set as well, and someone who is really proud about their profession,” Hall said.

Vibra takes care of critically ill or injured patients for 30-40 days, making it a very hands-on experience according to nurse manager Mike Wright.

“If you’re looking for your first job in the medical field, it’s a great place to learn,” he said.

Wright has been a Vibra employee for five years and believes the positions that are open will allow a medical professional of any level to craft their skills.

“Anybody else along the way in their career it would be a great place to stop and work and you can always broaden your ability, broaden your skill set here,” Wright stated.

Vibra is looking for registered nurses, patient care technicians, dietary aids and other medical professionals.

Vibra is holding an open interview and hiring event on Jan. 14 from noon to 9 p.m. and again on Jan. 15 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hall said this is an opportunity to get to know the staff and see what Vibra is really about.

“We just want to give people an opportunity for people to come see what we are all about,” she said.

Vibra is also offering hiring bonuses. Registered nurses can expect a sign-on bonus of $10,000 and a monthly housing relief bonus will be offered to patient care technicians.

Hall said she wants all of her Vibra employees to feel appreciated.

“We just want to make sure that the employees that we do have and do come to us feel valued want to be retained with us,” she said.

To learn more about Vibra’s hiring event, click here .

