ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The effects of obesity on back pain, blood Pressure, cancer, and diabetes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLysI_0dj1Dn8P00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Obesity is a complex situation involving an excessive amount of body fat.

Obesity isn’t just a cosmetic concern. It’s a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Obesity often results from taking in more calories than are burned by exercise and normal daily activities.

Obesity occurs when a person’s body mass index is 30 or greater. The main symptom is excessive body fat, which increases the risk of serious health problems.

The mainstay of treatment is lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

This video shows you the effects of obesity on back pain, blood Pressure, cancer, and diabetes.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about wellness, please read studies that exercise has unique benefits for weight loss, and grazing, gorging or skipping: which is better for weight loss.

Source: NutritionFacts.org (Shared via CC-BY)

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Cancer#Back Pain#Calories
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
asapland.com

Symptoms of Blockage of The Arteries of the Foot

If you are suffering from any of the following symptoms, then there is a high chance that you are experiencing blockage of the arteries in your foot:. – Sharp pain or cramping in the foot, especially when walking. – Numbness or tingling in the foot. – Coldness in the toes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Top 10 worst foods for people with diabetes

One part of living with diabetes everyone has to think about is what they eat. Eating the recommended amount of food from the five food groups, including lots of fruit and vegetables, will provide you with the nutrients you need to live a healthy life. Matching the amount of food...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
womenworking.com

Numbness and Tingling: A Possible Symptom of Brain Cancer

Often when we experience a tingle in our bodies, our first thought is that it’s something innocuous — like we slept on our arm wrong or our foot fell asleep — and that’s if we think about it at all. But according to Moffitt Cancer Center, numbness and tingling could also be a warning sign of a brain tumor.
CANCER
Sun-Journal

Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is 140 Over 70 a Good Blood Pressure? Blood Pressure Ranges

Blood pressure of 140/70 mmHg indicates stage 1 hypertension and may be cause for concern. Blood pressure readings measure the pressure exerted on your heart when it pumps blood the resistance of blood flow in the arteries. The harder the heart has to pump and the narrower the arteries, the higher the blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
FIRST For Women

One Daily Serving of This Popular Food Could Prevent Colorectal Cancer And Improve Digestion

If it isn’t already, your digestive health should be high up on your priority list. Unhealthy eating habits are linked to colorectal cancer, which is the third most common cancer among both women and men worldwide. Not only that, but a properly functioning digestive system affects our immune, heart, hormonal, and even mental health! Most recently, scientists have discovered a simple way that we can prevent disease and keep our tummies happy — eating yogurt.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy