Obesity is a complex situation involving an excessive amount of body fat.

Obesity isn’t just a cosmetic concern. It’s a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Obesity often results from taking in more calories than are burned by exercise and normal daily activities.

Obesity occurs when a person’s body mass index is 30 or greater. The main symptom is excessive body fat, which increases the risk of serious health problems.

The mainstay of treatment is lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

This video shows you the effects of obesity on back pain, blood Pressure, cancer, and diabetes.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about wellness, please read studies that exercise has unique benefits for weight loss, and grazing, gorging or skipping: which is better for weight loss.

Source: NutritionFacts.org (Shared via CC-BY)