Depression is a mental health disorder characterized by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing big impairment in daily life.

You might have heard about the more common symptoms of depression such as tiredness, feelings of low worth, inability to concentrate, or suicidal thinking, or attempts, but what about the less obvious signs?

Knowing these less common signs of depression can help you know when it might be time to see a professional.

This video shows you 6 less obvious signs of depression you need to know. It may help you spot depression early so you can find help to solve it.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)