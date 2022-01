It was a much needed win for the Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) as the travelled to Columbia and came home with a 71-63 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC). The Gamecocks made the opening bucket of the game and Florida tied it up and followed with a three to take the lead and never gave up that lead the rest of the way. The Gators took some early momentum and carried it with them for the 40 minutes on both ends of the court.

