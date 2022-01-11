ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dave Grohl, Kerry King, Lionel Richie: See First Trailer for Foo Fighters Horror Movie 'Studio 666'

Revolver
Cover picture for the articleGet Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Dave Grohl is a funny guy who loves horror and heavy metal, so maybe it was only a matter of time before Foo Fighters got their very own comedic fright flick in the vein...

www.revolvermag.com

bravewords.com

FOO FIGHTERS – New Trailer Streaming For Horror / Comedy Film Studio 666

According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:
MOVIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Pre-Foos Dave Grohl

So what did Dave Grohl do before he was in the Foo Fighters? Well, he was in Nirvana, right? What about before that. He was in a DC-based band called Scream. Well, what about before that? Let’s see: in his life, Dave has worked in a garden nursery; he was a stonemason; he was a clerk at a Tower Records store in Washington, and when he was sixteen he had an awful job at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlour restaurant. And before that, he spent two years in a Catholic School.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday Dave Grohl: Watch Foo Fighters Bring Live Music Back To Madison Square Garden

Today marks Dave Grohl’s 53rd birthday. The beloved Foo Fighters frontman was born on January 14, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. Dave has been at the forefront of rock’s evolution over the past four decades from drumming with punk band Scream as a teenager in the late 1980s to joining grunge pioneers Nirvana and helping them record their landmark 1991 album, Nevermind, launching them to superstardom. After the tragic death of Kurt Kobain in 1994, Grohl formed a new group, Foo Fighters, who would help bring rock ‘n’ roll into the 21st century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Dave Grohl Is Less Pretender and More Demon in the Studio 666 Trailer

Man, Dave Grohl deserves a break. He’s already back to work on the tenth Foo Fighters album after the band’s Rock Hall induction? And doing it while possessed by a demon who wants to violently kill all of his bandmates in a haunted studio mansion? The dedication is astounding. So it goes in the trailer for Studio 666, with the Foos trying to make their next masterpiece in a place that allows spiritual entities to cross into our world. To be clear, they are not friendly spiritual entities. Taylor Hawkins gets decapitated by a cymbal, and someone else gets fed to a wood chipper. “Do you all get this overwhelming sense of death?” Grohl asks. “It doesn’t really seem like the right fit.” The self-aware horror flick will be released on February 25. And now that we think about it, Foo is only one letter away from boo.
MUSIC
wfxb.com

Check Out the Trailer for a New Horror Comedy Flick Starring the Foo Fighters!

The Foo Fighters debuted the first trailer to their upcoming horror-comedy, “Studio 666”. The film follows the legendary rock band moving into a spooky mansion to record what could turn out to be their last album. The band plays themselves in the musical horror comedy, which opens in theaters February 25th.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Studio 666’ Trailer: Foo Fighters Battle Supernatural Forces in Haunted House Comedy

The legendary Foo Fighters are starring in Studio 666, a haunted house comedy where band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee fend off supernatural forces to record their 10th album. The first official trailer for Studio 666 comes before the movie from Open Road Films hits domestic theaters on Feb. 25, 2022. Canadian distributor M2K Mile End will release the pic north of the border. Studio 666 sees the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in gory rock and roll history to record a new album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Lionel Richie To Be Honored By The Library Of Congress

Lionel Richie will soon be saying "Hello" to yet another award for his lasting impact in music –– this time from the Library of Congress. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday morning (January 13) that the singer-songwriter is the 2022 winner of the prestigious Gershwin Prize for Popular Song because the his work has "entertained and inspired us –– and helped strengthen our global connections."
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
CELEBRITIES

