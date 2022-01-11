Dave Grohl, Kerry King, Lionel Richie: See First Trailer for Foo Fighters Horror Movie 'Studio 666'

Man, Dave Grohl deserves a break. He’s already back to work on the tenth Foo Fighters album after the band’s Rock Hall induction? And doing it while possessed by a demon who wants to violently kill all of his bandmates in a haunted studio mansion? The dedication is astounding. So it goes in the trailer for Studio 666, with the Foos trying to make their next masterpiece in a place that allows spiritual entities to cross into our world. To be clear, they are not friendly spiritual entities. Taylor Hawkins gets decapitated by a cymbal, and someone else gets fed to a wood chipper. “Do you all get this overwhelming sense of death?” Grohl asks. “It doesn’t really seem like the right fit.” The self-aware horror flick will be released on February 25. And now that we think about it, Foo is only one letter away from boo.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO