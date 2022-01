The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster among people around Baton Rouge than any of the virus’s past strains, data show. Since Louisiana’s omicron wave began on Dec. 13, Louisiana Department of Health data show just over 20,000 people in the 12-parish capital area have tested positive for COVID-19 — enough to fill LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center one-and-a-half times over.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO