After one of the best seasons in school history in 2021 that saw Kansas State come up just short of reaching its first NCAA Tournament since 2013, the Bat Cats are set to start their season in just over a month at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. After a long off-season that saw head coach Pete Hughes utilize the transfer portal, Kansas State will look much different in 2022 than it did in 2021.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO