ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jeff Blashill jokes about Nick Lidstrom suiting up for Detroit Red Wings

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not only was Nicklas Lidstrom one of the greatest defenseman ever to lace up the skates, but he also earned the title of “Perfect Human” from the adoring fan base thanks to his seemingly flawless play on the ice. Of course, he would routinely lead...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Blashill
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Norris#Hockey Operations#The Red Wings#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters, captains revealed

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters and captains have been announced and one Detroit Red Wings player has made the cut. One year ago today, Dylan Larkin was named captain of the Red Wings, and exactly one year later, he has been selected to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy