Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint at home Thursday against Winnipeg, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site. Nedeljkovic has posted a 10-9-4 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He has taken home regulation losses in six of his last 10 starts. Thursday's game against Winnipeg will be the 26-year-old's second consecutive start, he has continued to remain the first option ahead of Thomas Greiss. The Jets have averaged 2.97 goals and 33.91 shots on goal per game in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO