ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Calle Rosen: Promoted to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rosen was elevated to the taxi squad Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Joins taxi squad

The Blues added Toropchenko to the taxi squad from AHL Springfield on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Toropchenko could join the active roster and enter St. Louis' lineup Saturday versus Toronto, as the Blues are currently shorthanded at forward. The 22-year-old has played four NHL games while bouncing between rosters this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: On taxi squad

The Jets reassigned Berdin to the taxi squad Friday. Berdin joined the NHL roster Thursday and was the backup goalie in Detroit. He's yet to appear in a game this season and doesn't figure to unless Connor Hellebuyck or Eric Comrie (COVID-19 protocols) miss substantial time.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Skinner recalled to taxi squad

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors to the taxi squad, the club announced Thursday. The 23-year-old has a 4-5-0 record at the NHL level this season along with a 2.70 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He won his two most recent starts on Dec. 16 and 18.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy