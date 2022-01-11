ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware AG sues town over fetal remains ordinance

By RANDALL CHASE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a small town’s passage of an ordinance mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains.

The Seaford town council passed the ordinance last month regarding disposal of fetal remains following any abortion performed within the city limits. The move came after Planned Parenthood opened a facility in Seaford in September, its first clinic in southern Delaware since a Rehoboth Beach location closed in 2011.

State officials are asking a Chancery Court judge to declare the ordinance invalid under Delaware law and to issue a permanent injunction prohibiting it from being enforced.

The ordinance makes clear that women have the right under state and federal law to get an abortion, while also noting that courts have held that the disposal of fetal remains can be regulated. The ordinance also states that Delaware gives municipalities broad “home rule” powers.

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings warned town officials before Tuesday’s court filing that the “anti-choice” ordinance is pre-empted by state laws regarding disposal of human remains and medical waste, as well as state regulatory powers over health care facilities.

State officials also argue, for example, that a fetus that is aborted before 20 weeks of gestation or which weighs less than about 12.5 ounces, is not considered a dead human under Delaware law. Therefore, most elective abortions would not result in a “dead body,” according to Jennings.

A dead body cannot be buried or cremated without a permit, and a permit cannot be issued without a death certificate, and “a death certificate can only be issued for a dead human body,” according to the state’s complaint.

Jennings also argues that the ordinance would pose a hardship on women by forcing them to pay for burial or cremation, even though a woman could opt not to select either option. In that instance, the abortion facility would be left to decide, at its expense, how and where to dispose of the remains.

“This ordinance is part of a national wave of anti-abortion policies funded by extremists who would have our country dragged fifty years into the past,” Jennings said in a statement. “Left unchecked, it threatens serious, irreparable, and unconstitutional harm. And at the end of the day, it will amount to little more than an expensive publicity stunt.”

The statement included supporting comments from officials with Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Delaware chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Seaford city solicitor Daniel Griffith did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The city council reviewed a draft of the ordinance in September but delayed a scheduled Oct. 12 vote after the attorney general and the ACLU of Delaware raised concerns about its constitutionality. On Dec. 14, despite threats of litigation, the council voted 3-2 to approve the ordinance.

The council voted on Dec. 30 to stay enforcement of the ordinance, but not its Jan. 22 effective date. The stay of enforcement was purportedly to see whether the General Assembly might enact legislation that could resolve the issue, but the council could vote to lift it at any time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Delaware man charged with trespassing in Capitol riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A fifth person with ties to Delaware has been arrested on federal charges associated with the insurrectionist riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The News Journal reports that Jeffrey Schaefer was arrested Thursday on four charges related to trespassing in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents state that Schaefer is associated with an address outside of Milton.
MILTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Seaford, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
The Associated Press

Organization to launch syringe clean up in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new initiative to find and properly dispose of discarded syringes around Charleston will launch later this month, officials said. The pilot project called Unstuck Chuck aims to have drug users and other volunteers dedicate at least one day each month to finding and disposing of syringes, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response said in a statement. It also aims to offer education on proper disposal methods and provide appropriate means for disposal, the statement said.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy