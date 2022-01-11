Kane's agent, Oilers speak, GM says; Sharks placed forward on waivers

After review, it was determined Philipp Kurashev's goal did stand, there was no goalie interference or offsides. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO