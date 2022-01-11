ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane's agent, Oilers speak, GM says; Sharks placed forward on waivers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers have spoken to the agent for Evander Kane, general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday. The forward was placed on unconditional waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Saturday with the intention of terminating his contract. "Well, I've talked to his agent," Holland said Tuesday. "His agent...

NHL

Second Annual #LGRW Online Auction open now

DETROIT -- After rousing success in its inaugural go-round, the Detroit Red Wings Foundation is excited to announce that the second annual #LGRW Online Auction is open now - Monday, Jan. 31. This exciting auction, which gives Red Wings fans access to unique memorabilia from their favorite players and opportunities...
NHL

FEATURE: Seeing more Skinner

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is learning more from every opportunity in the Oilers crease as he continues to progress in his young career towards becoming an NHL regular. Stuart Skinner arrive at Rogers Place in time to take part in Friday's practice was a pleasant sight for Oilers coaches and players, but it didn't happen without challenges.
NHL

Wideman suspended one game for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game, without pay, for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula during NHL game No. 1000 in Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 6:57 of...
NBC Sports

McDavid speaks on Oilers' interest in former Shark Kane

Even after the Sharks' very public waiving of Evander Kane, it appears there are teams interested in bringing in the veteran winger. Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday that he has spoken with Kane's agent, and that he is doing his due diligence. "Well, I've talked to his...
NHL

Maple Leafs-Blues, Stars-Lightning highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins. (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, NESN, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) The...
NHL

Schneider scores in NHL debut for Rangers in victory against Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut for the New York Rangers in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. Ryan Strome set Schneider up with a pass from behind the net and the defenseman's wrist shot beat Sharks goalie Adin Hill on his stick side to give New York a 2-0 lead at 1:27 of the third period.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oilers place goaltender Alex Stalock on waivers

It’s not often a positive outcome when a player is put on waivers, but that’s exactly the case today. Alex Stalock has been placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers, meaning that he passed his physical and will attempt a comeback with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Stalock had missed the entire first part of the season with a heart condition, and it was not clear at all if his career would continue.
NHL

Video Review: MTL @ CHI - 2:24 of Overtime

After review, it was determined Philipp Kurashev's goal did stand, there was no goalie interference or offsides. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
markerzone.com

CONNOR MCDAVID HAS HIS SAY ON THE OILERS POSSIBLY SIGNING EVANDER KANE

On Wednesday during his media availability, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was asked about the possibility of his team signing free agent forward Evander Kane. "Right now, it's all speculation," McDavid said. "Obviously, Evander is an amazing player and he's had lots of success over the last couple of years. Whatever else is going on, it's not something I look into much."
NHL

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

CHICAGO -- The Canadiens' road trip continues with a matchup against the Blackhawks at the United Center. Dominique Ducharme's group is coming off a 5-1 loss last night in Boston during which Brad Marchand led the way offensively for the Bruins with a hat trick. That extended the Habs' winless...
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win over the Canucks

Tampa Bay didn't play its best game Thursday night at home against the Vancouver Canucks and hasn't for a while according to centerman Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. But the Lightning did what they've done all year long, at least through the first half of the season: They found a way to win.
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena:. Game 34: Dallas Stars (18-13-2, 38 points) vs. Florida Panthers (24-7-5, 53 points) When: Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CT. Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL

How to vote for Tage Thompson as Last Man In for the NHL All-Star Game

Tage Thompson is the Buffalo Sabres' representative on the Last Men In ballot for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at T-Mobile Arena is Las Vegas on Feb. 5. Fans can send Thompson to the All-Star Game by voting at NHL.com/vote between now and Monday, Jan. 17. Winners will be revealed on Jan. 18.
NHL

