ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Hits a 52-Week High

By Sweta Jaiswal, FRM
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

For investors looking for momentum, Vanguard Energy ETF VDE is probably a suitable pick. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 58.9% from its 52-week low price of $54.01/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed.

VDE in Focus

The Vanguard Energy ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index. It has AUM of $6.34 billion and charges an expense ratio of 10 basis points.

Why the Move?

Investors are closely tracking the energy sector, which is showing strength as global demand and economic growth levels are on the path of recovery from the pandemic lows. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually controlling the outbreak's spread across the globe. The optimism surrounding the reopening of global economies and increasing demand are painting a rosy picture for the cyclical sectors.

According to a CNBC article, energy stocks are witnessing the best year in more than three decades. The sector gained more than 47% in 2021. Oil prices have been rising since the beginning of 2022. The upside in crude oil prices is being triggered by various factors like easing Omicron variant concerns, protests in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya causing supply shortages and less OPEC+ output. This is making funds like VDE an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the Vanguard Energy ETF will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 43.52 , which gives cues of a further rally.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) Hits a 52-Week High

IAT - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick for investors looking for momentum. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 51.9% from its 52-week low price of $45.90/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanguard Energy Etf#Energy Stocks#Index Fund#Investment Performance#Vde#Vanguard Energy Etf Lrb#Vanguard Energy Etf Vde#Aum#Cnbc#Omicron#The Vanguard Energy Etf#Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur

ETF Market Outlook & Picks for 2022

(1:00) - 2022 Market Outlook: How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?. (10:45) - Will We Get To See A Spot Bitcoin ETF This Year?. (15:00) - Top ETF Picks For 2022: Where Should Investors Be Looking. (22:30) - Will The Bull Market Stay Alive?. (25:10) - How Does Astoria Structure...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)?

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Hold Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Cboe Global Markets CBOE is poised for growth on the back of higher transaction and recurring non-transaction revenues, strategic acquisitions as well as effective capital deployment. Earnings Estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe Global’s 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $5.99, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Reasons Why Silver ETF Rally is Possible in 2022

Silver has underperformed greatly in 2021 if we compare the asset with respect to the equity market as well as other metals, both precious and industrial. Silver bullion ETFiShares Silver Trust SLV has lost 18% past year versus 6.5% losses in SPDR Gold Shares GLD and 24.5% gains in SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy These Basic Materials Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Markets Rise Tuesday as Energy Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs

During trading Tuesday, 48 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 62 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.79% so far today while the Dow is up 0.38%, the Nasdaq is up 1.32%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.95%. Stocks are higher Tuesday...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Large Cap Tech Stocks to Buy on Weakness

After leading the market to record highs in 2021, the technology sector is the biggest underperformer to start the new year. As investors witnessed last year, when Treasury yields surge such as they have in recent weeks, high growth companies like tech are among the hardest hit. At the same...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy