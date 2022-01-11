Tamika’s Favorites of 2021

Gustavo Godoy developed a fascination with leather as a young boy in Brazil, where he would visit his uncle’s tannery. His self-described obsession took him to schools in Paris, Madrid, London, and New York to study the craft of leatherworking. While representing a Brazilian tannery that was expanding into the country-western market, Godoy’s work brought him to Dallas, where he found a welcoming community with an appreciation for fine leather. So in 2013, he opened his own shop, Gustavo Godoy Leatherworks, where he now leads a team of artisans creating intricately patterned hair-on-hide and leather rugs, pillows, and other home goods—all impeccably handcrafted in his Design District studio. Because his work, a mix of residential and commercial, is so detailed and time-consuming—rugs can take four to six weeks, while complex wall coverings can take up to a year—his atelier concentrates on “a few very special projects for a few special clients” at a time. For Godoy, the evolutionary nature of his art is reward in itself.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO