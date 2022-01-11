ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tamika’s Favorites of 2021

By Tamika Jones
dailydead.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust four months ago, back in September of 2021, I couldn't imagine that anything would top the pure excitement and joy that I experienced while watching Squid Game on Netflix. Somehow, here I am placing another drama series as my top favorite thing from last year. Hellbound (2021) is...

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct. Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers. The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens. Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon...
MOVIES
The Independent

Archive 81: The scary new Netflix series you’ll immediately want to add to your watchlist

Netflix has just released a new under-the-radar show that could prove to be its next big hit.While subscribers have been looking forward to watching the new seasons of After Life and Ozark, one show has been added to the streaming service that is hoping to breakthrough in a similar vein to Squid Game.That show is called Archive 81 – and it will excite horror fans, especially.Archive 81 is a loose podcast adaptation that’s been developed for TV by Rebecca Sonnenshine, with the help of Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan.The series follows restoration expert Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie),...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall

Fox is making a major change to its midseason slate. The broadcast network has pushed country music drama Monarch to the fall after originally scheduling it for a Jan. 30 premiere date. The decision comes as the pandemic has complicated filming on the Atlanta-based series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel as members of a dynastic family in the country music world. “Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the network said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry...
NFL
dmagazine.com

A Few of Gustavo Godoy’s Favorite Things

Gustavo Godoy developed a fascination with leather as a young boy in Brazil, where he would visit his uncle’s tannery. His self-described obsession took him to schools in Paris, Madrid, London, and New York to study the craft of leatherworking. While representing a Brazilian tannery that was expanding into the country-western market, Godoy’s work brought him to Dallas, where he found a welcoming community with an appreciation for fine leather. So in 2013, he opened his own shop, Gustavo Godoy Leatherworks, where he now leads a team of artisans creating intricately patterned hair-on-hide and leather rugs, pillows, and other home goods—all impeccably handcrafted in his Design District studio. Because his work, a mix of residential and commercial, is so detailed and time-consuming—rugs can take four to six weeks, while complex wall coverings can take up to a year—his atelier concentrates on “a few very special projects for a few special clients” at a time. For Godoy, the evolutionary nature of his art is reward in itself.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Stars React to Biker Gang Controversy: “These Things Are Out of Our Control”

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen weighed in on a couple of the show’s very modest controversies during their virtual Television Critics Association press tour panel on Friday. First up, the duo were asked about criticisms of the Disney+ Star Wars show’s handling of its Tusken Raider characters. During the first three episodes, a tribe of the desert-dwelling warriors taught Boba Fett (Morrison) their ways. The tribe was then abruptly killed off, and Fett solemnly burned their bodies. The Raiders were portrayed as simple-minded brutes in the Star Wars films, and both The Mandalorian and The...
MOVIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Squid Game#Red Light
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Power Book 2: Ghost' Star Latoya Tonodeo Prefers to Keep Her Family Out of the Spotlight

It’s no surprise that Power Book 2: Ghost is one of the most watched TV programs as of late. The crime series gives fans a gritty, eye-opening view on the drug world with just the right amount of drama. Although the show is centered around the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of his love interests, Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo), has quickly become a breakout star on the show.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Back to school?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 next week on Starz, there is a major question that you have to wonder. Is life going to go back to normal for Tariq St. Patrick? Or, is there really such a thing as normal at all? It’s definitely something to think about at this given moment in time.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy