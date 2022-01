It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The filmmaking team known as Radio Silence, which includes co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella, who made a splash with their breakout horror film “Ready or Not,” are behind the camera this time, while “Ready or Not” co-writer Guy Busick teams up with “Zodiac” screenwriter James Vanderbilt on the script. What they deliver is a fifth “Scream” installment that’s even bloodier, and just as winking and self-aware as its predecessors.

