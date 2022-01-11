ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

PREVIEW: West Virginia Takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys Tuesday night at 9:00 EST, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqLvF_0dj12mB000

Oklahoma State had lost four out of his five games before taking down a nationally ranked Texas Longhorns squad on Saturday. Junior guard Keylan Boone led all scorers with 17, shooting 5-7 from three-point range while the team's second-leading scorer guard Bryce Williams (11.5 ppg) put up 11 points, and Isaac Likekele dished out a team-leading five assists. Likekele went for 22 in his only regular season meeting against the Mountaineers in Stillwater, OK, last year.

"They play really well together. I've watched them play several times- they play really hard," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins.

"They're really good," added Huggins. "Likekele hurt us a couple of years ago, actually just took over the game. Both of the Boone brothers have played really well against us, and they're athletic as they can be. Mike's done a really good job with them."

Junior guard Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys in scoring, averaging 11.6 points per game on the year but has not hit double figures in his last three outings. However, his career-high of 31 points came against the Mountaineers in the season finale last year in Morgantown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2962Eg_0dj12mB000
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia picked up its first conference win of the season, coming back from a 17-point deficit to take down Kansas State 71-68 on Saturday. Guard Taz Sherman and forward Gabe Osabuohien returned after going through the Big 12 COVID protocols. Sherman is second in the conference in scoring at 20.4 ppg and put up 12 in the win while Osabuohien slid back into his ways, causing havoc on defense and snared 12 rebounds.

In the last three games, Guard Sean McNeil has heated up, averaging 20.3 points per game, including tying a career-high 26 points against K-State.

The series is even at 10 wins apiece, with Oklahoma State taking four out of the last five meetings in Morgantown.

"We've had great games," said Huggins. "The game in the conference tournament was a great game, and if we get the call at the end, who knows what happens. There hasn't been one team dominating the other team -they've been really good games."

