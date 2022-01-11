ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Demie Looks Chic as Ever in New Collaboration With Balenciaga

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve watched Euphoria or not, you’re probably familiar with Alexa Demie. Besides her role of Maddy on the HBO Max show, the actor is known for her exotic look, sultry aesthetic and unique sense of style, which she put to use...

hypebae.com

HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Looks Perfectly Vintage in Yellow Chanel Outfit With Beehive Hair for W Magazine Cover

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of W Magazine looking straight out of the ’60s. W Magazine profiled the actress along with nine other actors, including Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington for their standout film performances in the past year. On her cover, Stewart was styled by Sara Moonves in a yellow tweed matching jacket and skirt, courtesy of Chanel. Her hair was styled in the popular ’60s beehive. She also wore one yellow glove. Stewart was included in the magazine’s roundup for her performance in “Spencer,” the biopic on Princess Diana in which Stewart starred as the late royal. Her interview featured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson stuns in strapless dress and incredible jewels

Jennifer Hudson won applause from her fans after sharing some stunning images from her latest jaw-dropping photoshoot. The Respect star oozed confidence on the cover of W magazine's latest issue, rocking a white figure-hugging strapless gown by Dior and dripping in Bulgari diamonds. Jennifer highlighted her trim waist with a matching fabric belt and kept her makeup simple with a glossy lip, highlighted cheeks, and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Balenciaga Is Partnering with Yeezy Gap on a New Creative Exploration

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, loves an elaborate rollout. From extensive paparazzi shoots, look books and campaigns, to fashion shows in far off venues, the rapper-turned-designer is not into doing things subtly. So when he, along with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, started almost exclusively wearing luxury brand Balenciaga, rumors started swirling about a possible collaboration. Now, surprising no one, the storied Parisian brand has announced that it will, in fact, be teaming up with Ye and iconic American retailer Gap for a first-of-its-kind launch, dubbed Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Where To Buy Maddy's Sexy Cut-Out Dress From 'Euphoria' Season 2

Following the second season premiere of the tumultuous teen drama Euphoria, fans are unsurprisingly rushing to the internet to find look-alikes featured on the HBO Max show. Queen bee Maddy reigns supreme, as Alexa Demie’s sultry cut-out dress is amongst the most highly coveted pieces. Web searches for “black cut-out dress” increased to nearly 900% after the Season 2 premiere. The character’s accompanying strappy heels, which are designed by Amina Muaddi, have also benefited from the boost, as “lace-up heels” saw a 125% rise in searches.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Ariana Grande’s Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Says This Will Be the Biggest Shoe Trend in 2022

Mimi Cuttrell knows what’s hot. Now, the celebrity stylist responsible for Ariana Grande, Normani and Madelyn Cline’s latest looks will have a hand in dictating this year’s biggest shoe trends — thanks to her collaboration with By Far. This month, the brand and Cuttrell teamed up to create unique collection of shoes and bags, reforming By Far’s signature styles with nine new silhouettes, including two new bag styles. Cuttrell said she was intrigued most by “the creative process, bouncing ideas back and forth off of one another.” She added, “There was so much detail and thought put into every aspect of each...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger With Balenciaga's Themed Looks

Balenciaga continues its yearly Chinese Zodiac and calendar-celebrating effort with its 2022 release, honoring the Year of the Tiger. Following in the footsteps of Apple’s AirPods Pros, Nike’s reworked AF1, and a collaboration between CLOT and Levi’s, now comes Demna‘s interpretation from Balenciaga, presenting 57 unique garments and accessories that vary between featuring just a few key colors to fully incorporating a Tiger-themed design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecurrent-online.com

Euphoria: Who Is Alexa Demie? Actress Who Plays Maddy Perez In Season 2

Fans of Euphoria have been going crazy over Alexa Demie, the actress who plays Maddy Perez in the TV series Euphoria. Let’s find out about her age, Instagram, and movies. The actress of the HBO TV series is 31 years old and was born on December 11, 1990, in Los Angeles. Its height is approximately one meter and sixty-eight centimeters. Her mother is called Rose Mendez, a Mexican-born makeup artist. We have no other information about her family, and we cannot tell you if she is an only child or has brothers or sisters.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

2022’s First Major Fashion Collaboration Is Between Yeezy Gap & Balenciaga

It’s only been seven days into the year of our lord 2022, and we’ve already been hit with one of the biggest fashion collaborations — or, according to the parties involved, “creative exploration” — to date so far. As part of Kanye West’s 10-year deal with Gap, the fashion line Yeezy Gap announced upcoming releases that will be “engineered by” Balenciaga, specifically its creative director Demna Gvasalia, who now goes by his first name in a recent name change. Titled Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga, the upcoming (and most likely very highly anticipated) releases are slated to drop throughout 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FanSided

Christina Aguilera steps into 2022 with sultry leather catwalk

We’re only a week into the new year, and already Christina Aguilera is proving she’s making 2022 hers. The 41-year-old singer-songwriter has been wowing her fans on Instagram with her latest posts, with one video in particular racking up a ton of comments. Aguilera has been a fashion icon ever since she stepped onto the scene in the late 1990s with “Genie in a Bottle,” and her followers continue to be stunned by her daring looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA

