Giants fire coach Joe Judge after two seasons

By PAT LEONARD
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — The Giants have fired Joe Judge, the team said Tuesday. Judge was let go with a 10-23 record in two seasons. He is the third straight coach the Giants have fired either during or after their second season with the team. The...

State
New York State
