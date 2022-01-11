ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy

Ellen Bennett on Newborns, Entrepreneurship and Her Abuelita’s Soup

By Cassandra Lane
laparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Bennett used to harbor an idea that went something like this: “I can’t be a mom right now. I can only be an entrepreneur. I’ll become a mom when I’ve done everything I want to do with my business and sell everything off.”. Then...

www.laparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Chicken Soup#Love Soup#Abuelita#Providence#Hedley Bennett#Ig#Mexican
healththoroughfare.com

Healthy Reasons Why You Should Eat More Popcorn

Popcorn isn’t just for the movies and ball games. This tasty treat is a nutritious snack that can be eaten anytime. Often enjoyed as a movie night snack, popcorn is also an easy breakfast when you’re short on time. The added benefits of popcorn make it a healthy alternative to many different snacks. It’s simple to make and fun to eat. It can be made with oil, salt, or butter and flavored with herbs or spices like garlic powder and parsley.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
mediafeed.org

10 foods you should never eat before bed

Noise, light, and temperature — these are three aspects in your external environment that affect the way you sleep. But did you know that food affects sleep too? Yep, it’s true. And it turns out there are definitely certain foods to avoid before bed if you want to get a sound night’s sleep. Here, learn about how food affects the way you sleep and find out what not to eat before bed.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Young mum suffers a heart attack and DIES after eating a dessert - leaving her three children orphaned - and her heartbroken family searching for answers

A single mother has died after suffering a catastrophic anaphylactic attack from peanuts, leaving her three children orphaned. Hanna Scigala, 31, was at her Newcastle home with her sons, aged 12 and nine, and daughter, three, on January 4 when her peanut allergy was unexpectedly triggered around 9.30pm by a post-dinner treat.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy