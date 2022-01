The last two years have upended a decade worth of conventional wisdom about the real estate industry, and the team at Moody’s Analytics is digging into the data to find out what’s changed, what hasn’t, and why. Senior Economist Thomas LaSalvia and Economist Ermengarde Jabir sat down with The Real Deal to discuss the findings in their recent white paper “Retail Openings: The Continued Lure of Brick-and-Mortar Shopping” as well as their predictions for the future of the retail landscape. In this exclusive interview, these researchers walk us through their surprising conclusions and discuss the underlying market dynamics that are driving the current wave of pandemic-conscious retail strategy.

