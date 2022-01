Reuben Frank (12-5) I don’t think they’re going to be able to stop Tom Brady. I don’t think they’re going to be able to cover Mike Evans or Gronk. I don’t think they’re going to be able to run the ball on that Tampa defensive front. I don’t think Jalen Hurts is going to be able to make enough plays down the field. I don’t think the Eagles have enough offensive playmakers. I don’t think the Eagles can generate enough pass pressure. I don’t think the Eagles can overcome their slow starts, penalties or lack of takeaways. I don’t think a rookie head coach is going to be able to match wits with a Super Bowl winner. I don’t think the Eagles will be able to stop the Bucs on third down. I don’t think the Eagles are going to get enough out of their return game. I don’t think a 23-year-old quarterback in his first season as a full-time starter will be able to win a road playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champions. I don’t think the Eagles are going to lose.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO