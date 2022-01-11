ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Warmer for the middle of the week before winter weather chances return to end the week

By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist
KOMU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will start with a few clouds and temperatures near freezing. Sunshine will increase through the day with highs in the middle 50s. Winds won’t be nearly as breezy, but will remain out of the south, sustained at 6-12 mph. WINTER WEATHER CHANCE. Thursday will be slightly cooler,...

