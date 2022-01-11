What type of mask works best against COVID-19? Where can Connecticut residents get N95 masks? Here’s what to know

West Hartford Little League head coach Dan LaBreck, right, and assistant coach Pete Monaco, left, wear masks in the dugout in 2020.. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Brad Horrigan

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged in Connecticut, experts say masks remain an essential tool to control the spread of the virus.

At the same time, the question of which type of mask to wear has grown increasingly complicated.

Here is what to know.

What kind of mask should you wear?

As omicron spreads, experts say N95, KN95 and other respirator masks do the best job of blocking coronavirus particles, followed by surgical masks.

“N95s certainly offer you that [extra] level of protection,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare, said Tuesday. “The problem is it doesn’t fit everyone correctly and has to be fitted. For those of you who have facial hair or different type faces, if you don’t get that tight seal it may not actually work as well.”

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing a recommendation that people opt for N95 or KN95 masks whenever possible, particularly as opposed to cloth masks.

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” an anonymous official told the Post. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

N95 masks have been found to filter out up to 95% of particles in the air, far more than other types of masks. The downside, physicians say, is that they must be fitted properly and are often uncomfortable to wear, which may lead to people taking them off and on.

Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital, said he typically wears a basic surgical masks instead.

“A surgical mask, if properly worn, is still quite effective and should still reduce the risk of getting infected and transmitting the virus quite well.” Roberts said.

What about cloth masks?

Growing research suggests cloth masks offer limited protection against the omicron variant because they do not effectively filter out coronavirus aerosols.

“Cloth masks are probably the most comfortable the most widely utilized, but the problem is that they’re thin, especially the single-layer ones,” Wu said. “We don’t expect much protection from omicron.”

As a result, experts increasingly encourage people to avoid cloth masks, unless they have no other option.

“Probably, we need to sunset cloth masks at this point in time,” Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare’s senior system director for infection prevention, said.

What masks should children wear?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, N95 masks are not intended for use by children.

Both Grant and Roberts said kids in schools should wear regular surgical masks instead.

“There is absolutely no study, no research, no data that support there’s a need for kids to wear N95 at this point,” Grant said. “The [research] still supports your normal procedural surgical mask being very, very effective against COVID-19.”

Roberts said even hospitals workers struggle to wear N95 masks for hours at a time and that kids would likely have a difficult time doing so.

“Wearing it continuously without taking it off or removing it to readjust how it fits on your face, it’s really challenging to do to,” he said. “Knowing how hard it is in our workforce to have somebody wear it all day, I imagine it’s much harder in a school setting.”

Where are N95 masks available?

N95 masks aren’t always easy to find but also aren’t as scarce as they were earlier in the pandemic. Those looking for N95 masks can find them through retailers including Amazon and Home Depot, in stores or online.

Additionally, Connecticut towns and cities have distributed N95 masks supplied by the state to local residents in recent weeks and will continue to do so as more become available.

Hartford residents, for example, can pick up N95 masks (along with testing kits and other supplies) Thursday at six locations, including the Downtown Hartford Public Library, the Camp Field Library Branch, and the Albany Avenue Library, as well as the Mark Twain House, the Northwest Boys and Girls Club, and Maria De La Paz Church/St. Lawrence O’Toole.

