What happens when you “bop it” too hard? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox found out in their latest holiday TikTok together. The couple posted a festive video together yesterday that showed the two are still in the festive mood while hanging around the Christmas tree. For the ensemble, Fox wore red silk pajamas from Nadine Merabi that featured a row of bedazzled buttons and cuffs that further elevated the moment. She accessorized with a pink and white Santa hat. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he donned a set in emerald green with white piping. He accessorized the outfit with an...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO