Mark Wahlberg is a loving father of four beautiful children. Find out more about his two sons and two daughters here!. Mark Wahlberg has had a vast and varied career. After bursting into the spotlight as the rapper Marky Mark (with his band the Funky Bunch), the Boston-native quickly developed into an adored and critically acclaimed actor. He’s shown off both his serious side in movies like The Departed and Boogie Nights as well as his comedic chops in hits like Ted and The Other Guys. Mark, 50, married his wife Rhea Durham, 43, in 2009, and together, they have four kids! Find out everything you need to know about all of Mark Wahlberg’s kids here.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO