Environment

Dry weather through late this week with changes for the weekend

By Matt Laubhan
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry weather through late this week with changes for the weekend. High pressure continues to keep us dry and clear for the next couple of days, but chances for moisture increase by the weekend and depending on how much cold air is around, some of that could end up being more...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region. This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s. That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens. Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore. This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow...
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Strong winds, Fire Weather Watch expected through the weekend

Another large temperature drop is trending for the weekend along with windy conditions. A Fire Weather Advisory has been posted for western counties. The weekend will not see any significant rain. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will be very spring like with temperatures. Hitting the upper 70s to near 80 for highs....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After 10+ Inches Of Snow In Southwestern MN, Clear And Chilly Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than 10 inches of snow fell in southwestern Minnesota, Saturday is looking to be a clear and sunny day, though it will be chilly. In the Twin Cities, 3.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Weather Watchers reported 5 inches in Farmington, and 4.5 inches in Independence. Further east and into Wisconsin, totals tapered off to about an inch or two. Credit: CBS But southwestern Minnesota saw 10-12 inches, and the area will be much colder on Saturday due to the fresh snow pack. With the added wind, feels-like temps were nearing minus 20 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
localdvm.com

First half of the weekend will be dry before the arrival of snow

Good Friday! A cold front will linger across our area, bringing us cooler air throughout our Friday night into Saturday. Gusty northwest winds will continue to decrease our temperatures. There is a chance for upslope snow showers across the Allegheny Front. Cloudy skies will be the norm for our Saturday in front of the upcoming winter storm. Many locations will struggle for high temperatures to rise above freezing, with higher terrains stuck in the low 20’s. Wind chill values will remain in the teens for most locations during the daylight hours after starting the day with wind chill in the single digitals or near zero. High pressure will move through our area Sunday night, with the high remaining off to the north.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtva.com

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - A rain filled Saturday will transition into a wintry snow event on Sunday

Saturday will begin with clouds and some isolated showers around the area. These showers will become more widespread as a frontal system makes its way into our area bringing heavier rainfall at times as well as cooler temperatures. Again, Saturday will just be rain, the main chance for winter precipitation will be overnight into Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

A rainy Saturday turns into a snowy Sunday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our Sunday over northern portions of our area. This is going to be an interesting weekend across our area with the chances for some mixed precipitation on our Sunday. All of this will be due to a frontal system that will move into our area on Saturday and linger in our area into our Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

