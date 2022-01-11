ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Ghost Hunters Find a Spirit in Haunted Minnesota Restaurant

By Carly Ross
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota that's supposedly haunted. The place is called The Lexington. It's a very nice restaurant on Lexington Ave. and Grand Ave. but you might experience some paranormal activity while you're there. The Lexington first opened in 1935, so it's been around for 87...

krfofm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Iowa Man Featured on Wheaties Box for His 100th Birthday

There are plenty of people who are big Wheaties fans. Some are such big fans that they collect the boxes with different athletes on them. Others think about how cool it would be to have their own face on a Wheaties box. Clarence, from Marion, Iowa, is a Wheaties fan and he got to have his face printed on a Wheaties box for his 100th birthday!
MARION, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Minnesota Ghost Hunters#Kare#Evp#Kroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

Hockey is in the Blood of These Steele County Players; Outdoor Game Coming Soon

Many hockey players have family roots in the sport. That holds true for forwards Connor Movalli (Boston, MA) and Charlie Smith (Waterdown, Ontario). Each player is in his second season with the Steele County Blades junior hockey team. The club returns to home ice for games at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna Friday, January 14 versus the Minnesota Mullets and Saturday, January 15 against the Minnesota Moose.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy