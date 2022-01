New York’s North Country, including much of the Adirondack Mountains and the area around the Canadian border, features significant historical and cultural sites. The North Country is loosely defined as seven of New York’s northernmost counties, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence. However, some more liberally define it as the northernmost 14 counties. For this guide, we take a look at towns, villages, and cities predominantly in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties, all located within an hour of the Canadian border and each with plenty of nature to explore. Here’s a look at 10 spots to check out in New York’s North Country for a New York City getaway, including some not known for tourism.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO