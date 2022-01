Seed corn represents one of the most expensive variable input costs for Indiana corn growers and so choosing the most economical seeding rate is important for maximizing dollar return to seed at harvest time. Choosing the most economical seeding rate involves balancing the cost of the seed corn and the price you expect to receive for the harvested grain when you sell it. Just as importantly, the most economical seeding rate depends on the yield response of corn to final plant population.

