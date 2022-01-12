Roku Adds Live TV Zone to Navigation Menu

Roku has announced its second year of smart TV supremacy as the most sold built-in TV interface in the U.S., according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service. With its first smart TVs released in 2008, Roku has been steadily growing in popularity with its stand-alone streaming devices as well as its built-in Roku OS on popular smart TVs from numerous partners worldwide. Major competitors Google TV (previously Android TV), Amazon Fire TV, and manufacturers’ own operating systems like LG’s webOS, and Samsung’s Tizen-based system continue to grow, but Roku’s ease of use and simplicity help it stand out to consumers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO