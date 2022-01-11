ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Pereiro rescues Cagliari in 2-1 win over Bologna in Seria A

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gastón Pereiro set up one goal...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Riccardo Orsolini
Frankfort Times

Late own goal helps Brighton to draw with Crystal Palace 1-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Striker Neal Maupay's late pass forced an own goal from defender Joachim Andersen as Brighton drew at home to fierce rival Crystal Palace 1-1 in the English Premier League on Friday. Maupay collected a quick ball from Marc Cucurella and turned in one movement to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Unrelenting Bayern beats Cologne, sets league scoring record

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore its six-point lead on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski, no stranger to breaking scoring records for Bayern, claimed the opening goal in the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Newcastle denied crucial EPL win by late Watford equalizer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Joao Pedro snatched a victory from Newcastle’s grasp by scoring in the 88th minute to earn Watford a 1-1 draw in an English Premier League game between relegation rivals on Saturday. The Portuguese forward's header stunned the locals among a crowd of 52,223 at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Cagliari#Italy#Serie A#Ap#Bologna 2 1
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Norwich beats Everton 2-1 to pile more pressure on Benitez

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich secured its first English Premier League victory since November by beating Everton 2-1 on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez. Everton supporters were calling for the Spaniard to leave the club before the game, with banners held aloft. Then two goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

De Bruyne brilliance lifts Man City 13 points clear in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgium midfielder collected a pass from Joao Cancelo deep in Chelsea's half,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
b975.com

Soccer-Norwich off the bottom with 2-1 home win over Everton

NORWICH, England (Reuters) -Norwich City threw themselves a lifeline in their battle against relegation but sucked Everton into the mire thanks to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. An own goal by Michael Keane and Adam Idah’s close-range finish in the space of two minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Austria's Kriechmayr wins Switzerland's classic downhill

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — It is never easy for Switzerland to watch an Austrian downhiller win its signature ski race that is part of the Alpine nation’s culture. It was even harder to take Saturday as Vincent Kriechmayr won the classic Lauberhorn race that Swiss team officials said this week he should not have been allowed to start.
CYCLING
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

