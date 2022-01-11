'He was going down!': Surveillance footage shows helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Four people, including an infant, were on a medical helicopter when it crashed in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon. The chopper was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, on the 600 block of Burmont Road, in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m.
UPPER DARBY — Members of the National Transportation Safety Board spent Wednesday examining the wreckage of the EC 135 medivac helicopter to determine what caused it to crash on the doorstep of a church Tuesday as it was transporting a 2-month-old infant from western Maryland to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Daniel Moore is said to be the pilot of a medical helicopter with four aboard that fell from the sky and crashed onto the street Tuesday in Drexel Hill. Moore, a former military pilot according to his father, was badly hurt in the crash but is expected to recover. Three others, including an infant, survived without injuries. His father, Larry, believes Daniel's 27-years of flying prepared him for the moment.
Photos taken in the aftermath of Tuesday's helicopter crash in Pennsylvania — in which all four people onboard survived — show a 2-month-old who was on the medical flight being rescued from the wreckage, according to the CBS Philly's Joe Holden. One picture shows a member of the...
NTSB investigator Brian Rayner speaks at the scene of a helicopter crash in Drexel Hill.Image via CBS 3. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was on the ground Wednesday in Drexel Hill investigating the medical helicopter emergency landing Jan. 11 on Burmont Road at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, reports Brian Roche for WGAL.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the 911 audio from Tuesday’s medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, giving insight into the terrifying moments after the aircraft crashed in front of a church with four lives — including a baby girl’s — onboard. The audio came out Thursday afternoon.
UPPER DARBY — “An absolute miracle on Burmont Road.”. That’s how Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt described the scene after an infant and three crew members were able to escape a crashed medical helicopter in front of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon. The EC...
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Officials returned to the scene of a miraculous helicopter crash that happened in Drexel Hill on Tuesday afternoon. The pilot of the helicopter is being hailed as a hero since no one suffered life-threatening injuries. The chopper, which was heading to Children’s Hospital of...
Authorities say a medical helicopter has crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive. Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference Tuesday that rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft.
A medical helicopter rests on the property of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.Image via Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer. News outlets and social media are echoing the sentiment of Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt,calling the controlled landing of a helicopter in Drexel Hill Tuesday, Jan. 11 “an absolute miracle on Burmont Road.”
