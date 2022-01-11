'He was going down!': Surveillance footage shows helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

Daniel Moore is said to be the pilot of a medical helicopter with four aboard that fell from the sky and crashed onto the street Tuesday in Drexel Hill. Moore, a former military pilot according to his father, was badly hurt in the crash but is expected to recover. Three others, including an infant, survived without injuries. His father, Larry, believes Daniel's 27-years of flying prepared him for the moment.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO