Accidents

'He was going down!': Surveillance footage shows helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance footage shows the moments a medical helicopter...

www.fox29.com

cbslocal.com

‘Miracle Landing’: 4 People, Including Infant, Survive Medical Helicopter Crash In Drexel Hill, Officials Tell CBS3

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Four people, including an infant, were on a medical helicopter when it crashed in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon. The chopper was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, on the 600 block of Burmont Road, in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WOOD

Surveillance video shows car go airborne in crash along US-131

Surveillance video shows car go airborne in crash along US-131 COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in GR on MLK Day. Several W. MI districts closed Friday due to staffing shortages, illness. Federal voting right bills stalled in US Senate. Braille Literacy Month: Advocates discuss pandemic challenges. Storm Team 8...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jersey Shore Online

Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Crash

WRIGHTSTOWN – A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at around 3:30 p.m. on January 6, causing two injuries, officials said. The crash took place outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Two personnel were injured and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. The Marine report stated that their condition is stable. The vehicle...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
newschannel6now.com

Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video burglarizing multiple vehicles. Eight unlocked cars near Van Dorn Dr. and Laci Lane were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to police. One...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox29.com

Father of pilot in Drexel Hill helicopter crash says son was prepared for harrowing moment

Daniel Moore is said to be the pilot of a medical helicopter with four aboard that fell from the sky and crashed onto the street Tuesday in Drexel Hill. Moore, a former military pilot according to his father, was badly hurt in the crash but is expected to recover. Three others, including an infant, survived without injuries. His father, Larry, believes Daniel's 27-years of flying prepared him for the moment.
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

LISTEN: ‘Everybody Is Conscious’: 911 Call Gives Glimpse Into Terrifying Moments After Drexel Hill Medical Helicopter Crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the 911 audio from Tuesday’s medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, giving insight into the terrifying moments after the aircraft crashed in front of a church with four lives — including a baby girl’s — onboard. The audio came out Thursday afternoon.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Helicopter pilot in Drexel Hill crash identified, still recovering from injuries

Daniel Moore is said to be the pilot of a medical helicopter with four aboard that fell from the sky and crashed onto the street Tuesday in Drexel Hill. Moore, a former military pilot according to his father, was badly hurt in the crash but is expected to recover. Three others, including an infant, survived without injuries.
ACCIDENTS
abc23.com

Philadelphia Helicopter Crash

Authorities say a medical helicopter has crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive. Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference Tuesday that rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell family perishes in helicopter crash

A Bell family died in a helicopter crash west of Bronson on Thursday evening. The accident claimed the lives of Ronald Hicks, 36; his wife, Shelly Hicks, 32; and their two children, Parker, 8, and Jaylyn, 5. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) online report, the LCSO 911...
BELL, FL

