South Whitehall man sentenced to house arrest and probation for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 siege

A South Whitehall Township man who scaled the walls of the U.S. Capitol amid the violence and destruction of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was spared prison time Tuesday, receiving a sentence of probation and house arrest.

Jackson Kostolsky spent only a few seconds in the Capitol before responding to police orders to leave, but prosecutors argued his lack of remorse and effort to hide his involvement in the melee that interrupted the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election warranted time behind bars.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington asked Judge Dabney Friedrich to impose a 30-day jail term with fines and restitution. Friedrich said that although Kostolsky did not immediately show remorse like other Capitol breach defendants charged with the same crime, there was no evidence that he was part of the mob that initially broke into the building or that he contributed to the destruction.

Friedrich sentenced Kostolsky to three years of probation, 30 days of home detention and ordered him to pay $500 toward the $1.4 million in damage to the Capitol. The charge to which Kostolsky pleaded guilty, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

The insurrection followed a rally near the National Mall where then-President Donald Trump and others called the election results fraudulent and told a crowd of thousands to “fight like hell” to “take back our country.” Some members of the crowd marched to the Capitol, where they breached fences around the building and pushed past police into the building. Lawmakers convened for a joint session of Congress were forced to take refuge.

Described in sentencing documents by prosecutors as a 32-year-old part-time dog walker who lives with his mother, Kostolsky was charged after he was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 19, according to court documents. Investigators said Kostolsky’s distinctive outfit of a leopard-print vest and red sneakers helped to identify him in images from the Capitol during the siege.

According to court documents, Kostolsky confessed to agents that he had traveled on Jan. 6 from Allentown to Washington with friends whom he would not name. He said that when he got to the Capitol, he saw a man breaking glass so he left and did not go inside. Later in the interview, Kostolsky changed his story and admitted that he did go in the Capitol a short distance before he was forced out by riot police.

Kostolsky also admitted taking video in the Capitol but deleted it from his phone. After his arrest, investigators recovered data from his phone including three videos and text messages to friends claiming that he had been tear-gassed and injured by a rubber bullet. He told a friend he had scaled the wall of the Capitol and that he saw “politicians crawling in fear.”

When a friend told him what he had been a part of looked bad, he replied, “I had fun,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors said another text exchange shows Kostolsky knew he was in legal trouble.

“Can I borrow the leopard print vest?” a friend asked. Kostolsky replied, “Yes please I need to get rid of the evidence.”

Prosecutors said the fact that Kostolsky continued toward the Capitol and went inside despite the clashes between rioters and police and later texted photos of himself, including one that appeared in The New York Times, climbing the Capitol wall, warranted a prison sentence.

“It is also shocking that the blaring alarms, the smell of chemical irritants including tear gas, the breaking of windows, the use of bicycle racks as weapons, and the dispersal of law enforcement were not sufficient signs of the danger that lay ahead,” they said in a sentencing memorandum.

Kostolsky’s lawyer wrote that although Jan. 6 was a horrifying day for those who watched it unfold and Kostolsky was present in the crowd, he “was not a malicious actor who engaged in the outrageous conduct for which the day will be remembered.”

“He did not organize or incite the riot, nor did he physically harm any person or property,” federal public defender Danielle Jahn wrote.

While Kostolsky deserves punishment, his lack of a criminal record, his ties with his family and his personal actions Jan. 6 should be taken into account, she said.

Kostolsky is one of 63 people from Pennsylvania charged in connection with the Capitol siege. In the Lehigh Valley, Andrew Wrigley of Jim Thorpe and Kelly O’Brien of Schnecksville have been sentenced to probation. Craig Bingert of Washington Township, Lehigh County, is charged with assaulting police officers and other offenses, and awaits trial.

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .