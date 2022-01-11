ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULwRZ_0dj0rUxN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to the press release, Justin Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana.

The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General Amy. P Weirich. The press release also said Smith was also charged with attempted murder involving Young Dolph’s brother who was with him at the time of the shooting.

Smith was in DeSoto County Jail in Hernando, Mississippi for a previous arrest and was later transferred to Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rqwmh_0dj0rUxN00
A car connected to a deadly shooting in Covington may also be connected to the shooting of Young Dolph.

On Dec. 9, police say Smith was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi for an auto-theft warrant, which involved the white vehicle that was believed to be the getaway car in Young Dolph’s murder.

According to the press release, the white vehicle was stolen on Nov. 10 at a gas station on Kirby Road.

Smith is currently being held without bond.

Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Straight Drop” posted on his Instagram story that he would turn himself in on “Monday @201,” claiming that he was innocent.

Instead, Johnson posted a new “Straight Drop” music video the next day titled “Track Hawk.” The Instagram account was no longer available by Tuesday morning.

Johnson was also added to TBI’s “Most Wanted” list with a $15,000 reward being offered in his capture.

NEXT: Young Dolph street sign dedicated in South Memphis

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman killed in shooting off Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 5000 block of Winchester Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot. Police said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and one man was detained. MPD asks if you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted in death of ex-girlfriend and male friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after he shot and killed ex-girlfriend and her friend at her home, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The incident began shortly after midnight on Dec. 6 of last year when Corey Lurry, 27, forced his way into the woman’s home on the 3400 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police look for man with mohawk after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a suspect who they say killed one person and injured another around 4:45 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the suspect is a black man with a blonde Mohawk. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends in arrest at South Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars facing several charges after a police chase that ended at a South Memphis school Wednesday afternoon. Police say they tried to stop Drevion Wallace after he ran a red light while driving northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard. They say the 28-year-old drove down South Lauderdale, ran several stop […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Indiana State
City
Covington, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man charged in deadly wrong way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was charged in a deadly wrong way crash that happened on Interstate 240 Thursday morning. Police say 65-year old Nathan Lewis was driving north bound in the south bound lanes of I-240 near Norris Road before 5 a.m. when he collided with another car. The impact sent the victim’s car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends with attempted carjacking in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he led officers on a police chase, attempted to steal two cars and caused a traffic accident in Southeast Memphis on Thursday. Police said they observed Julius Collins, 31, speeding and driving recklessly in a Cadillac going east on Shelby Drive near Getwell. When they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in connection to New Horn Lake Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road Wednesday afternoon where they found one teenager dead and another injured. According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Cartavious Reed observed a domestic altercation between a woman at the home and a 16-year-old boy. Video surveillance shows the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with reckless homicide in boy’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing reckless homicide charges less than two days after a 2-year-old boy was shot to death at her home. Police say little Charvez Akins died after shots were fired Wednesday night inside a residence on Clayton Avenue in North Memphis. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
WREG

Woman killed at Dixie Queen on South Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue. Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. That address is a Dixie Queen drive-through. One woman was found shot. She was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead. Police are looking for a man and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Greyhound station leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Greyhound Station near the Memphis International Airport around 5:30 Friday morning. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. He is expected to recover. Two men and a woman fled the scene in a blue pickup truck, police say. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critical after shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday night. Police say a man was shot at The Landings apartment complex at 6793 North Landing Way after 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cornelius Smith, suspect in Young Dolph case, makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared in court briefly Thursday morning. He was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting. He faces […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Music Video#U S Marshals#District Attorney#Tbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

One shot and killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police said a male victim was shot at 4091 Harriet after 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have another male in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested in Cordova Thursday after riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with drugs, guns, burglary tools and large amounts of money, police say. Anthony Green, Victor Ordaz, Ladarius Rodgers and Cory Simmons were charged after police observed a fraudulent tag number on the vehicle. Around 2 p.m., officers saw […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects shoot front door, rob Cordova Sonic Drive-In

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding two men who robbed a Sonic Drive-In in Cordova Wednesday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m., two men shot into the front door of the Sonic at 1305 North Germantown Parkway, shattering the glass. They first attempted to open the door but it was locked. As the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured after woman shot with 1-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas where a woman was shot several times in a vehicle with a baby inside on Thursday, police said. Xavier Arter was arrested on Friday morning after being wanted for the shooting for several hours. Helena-West Helena Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven carjacking identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man who allegedly carjacked a man in Whitehaven this past September. Jerry Holt, 23, along with another unidentified man is being accused of the carjacking. The male victim told police that Holt and the other suspect held him at gunpoint at the Valero at 443 East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult on January 13 after she was last seen in the 1100 block of Rutland area. Police said the woman is Monquiette Felder, 46 and she was last seen on January 12. She is described as 5′ 3″ 170-180 lbs with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy