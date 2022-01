FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In December, the NFL informed teams that the salary cap would be increasing by a significant margin from where it was in 2021. The 2022 salary cap will rise to $208.2 million, an approximate $25.7 million increase from the $182.5 million in 2021. Last year's lowered cap number was a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams playing in front of nearly-empty stadiums throughout the 2020 season. For a team like the Falcons, this was a fairly detrimental hit, especially with a new general manager and head coach coming in to deal with it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO