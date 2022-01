The 3th Grade Boys New Phila Travel Basketball Team won the EOSC (“Huggins”) League Championship Saturday. The league runs from late November to mid-January each year. The league consists of travel teams from Tuscarawas, Carrolton, and Stark Counties. The 3th Grade New Phila team went undefeated, going 7-0. The team beat their opponents by a combined 199 points to 58 points. This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: NP 3rd graders win boys basketball crown

