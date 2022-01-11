Man Charged With Child Rape In Tennessee May Have Oklahoma Victims

Federal investigators said a man charged with child rape in Tennessee may have victims in nine other states, including Oklahoma. Social media shows Ryan Meyung traveled around the country teaching kids motocross and other sports until he was arrested in December 2021.

Neal Pinkston is the District Attorney in Hamilton County in Tennessee, where Meyung is in jail and charged with child rape and aggravated kidnapping.

“Mr. Meyung trained children in various parts of the united states in motocross and snowboarding and unfortunately we feel that there are more victims," said Neal Pinkston.

Investigators believe Meyung used his business, Live Your Dreams MX, to get close to children.

“After the initial arrest in mid to late December. A number of individuals from other states began contacting both the sheriff’s department and the county police department and at that time the investigation was broadened to include the department of homeland security," said Pinkston.

Oklahoma is one of the states that could have victims. Pinkston said Meyung's twin brother, Bryan, has also been charged in connection to the case.

If you have any information for investigators, you can call the Homeland Security tip line at 866-347-2423.