The Atlanta Falcons were without wide receiver Calvin Ridley for much of the 2021 season. There are some indications that could be the case going forward as well. Ridley stepped away from the Falcons in October due to mental health issues, and little has changed with the situation since, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. There has been little communication between Ridley and the Falcons, and there is little clarity regarding whether it is plausible that Ridley could rejoin the Falcons for 2022.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO