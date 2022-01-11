ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Whitmer discusses record-breaking COVID-19 surge

WOOD
 4 days ago

The Grand Rapids Press

Whitmer’s husband tests positive for COVID-19, governor awaits PCR result in isolation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating herself until she receives the result of a PCR test after her husband tested positive for COVID-19. First gentleman Marc Mallory tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after feeling under the weather, according to the governor’s office. A rapid test Whitmer took Tuesday came back negative, but the governor is self-isolating in her Lansing home while waiting for the results of a PCR test.
LANSING, MI
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake County Health issues mask order amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has issued a 30-day mask order in response to the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. This order Friday follows a letter sent by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to the Salt Lake County Health Department asking for a mask requirement. The letter urged the department to enact "a life-saving county-wide mask requirement in public spaces during the next several weeks."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Havre Daily News

Omicron surge breaks national records

The latest surge of COVID-19 continues with daily new cases in the U.S. far surpassing records set in pervious surges as the hospitalization rate among young children increases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in an update Friday that the U.S. saw 705,264 new cases Jan. 5, more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD

Whitmer admin disputes pending report on nursing home deaths

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is disputing the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the state. (Jan. 13, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia breaks pandemic record for COVID hospitalizations with latest surge

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Today’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count of 3,329 is a one-day Virginia record since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous one-day peak of 3,201 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, 2021. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth are up 194 percent in the past month,...
VIRGINIA STATE

