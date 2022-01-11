Governor Whitmer discusses record-breaking COVID-19 surge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating herself until she receives the result of a PCR test after her husband tested positive for COVID-19. First gentleman Marc Mallory tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after feeling under the weather, according to the governor’s office. A rapid test Whitmer took Tuesday came back negative, but the governor is self-isolating in her Lansing home while waiting for the results of a PCR test.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has issued a 30-day mask order in response to the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. This order Friday follows a letter sent by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to the Salt Lake County Health Department asking for a mask requirement. The letter urged the department to enact "a life-saving county-wide mask requirement in public spaces during the next several weeks."
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is urging South Carolinians not to panic, despite a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. At a press conference on COVID-19 at the State House Wednesday, the governor said, "as far as the economy and as far as the safety of the people, we are in excellent shape.”
This may surprise some on the left and encourage others on the right. A new statewide poll conducted January 4th through 6th, 2022 of 800 general election voters via telephone was conducted by ARW Strategies found that Chief James Craig, a Republican candidate for governor is tied with Governor Whitmer.
For the first time ever, the state of Michigan is seeing more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. The ongoing COVID surge has gotten worse in Michigan and throughout the nation, partly fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins us on Flashpoint this week...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the State of the State address virtually for the second year in a row as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Michigan. The Jan. 26 speech will be held remotely and broadcast live statewide. “The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in...
Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
The latest surge of COVID-19 continues with daily new cases in the U.S. far surpassing records set in pervious surges as the hospitalization rate among young children increases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in an update Friday that the U.S. saw 705,264 new cases Jan. 5, more than...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is disputing the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the state. (Jan. 13, 2022)
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Today’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count of 3,329 is a one-day Virginia record since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous one-day peak of 3,201 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, 2021. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth are up 194 percent in the past month,...
The new district lines for the U.S. House seats in Michigan, drawn up by the newly created citizens commission, have led to speculation of a major primary between two sitting congressmen. (Jan. 14, 2022)
This may surprise some on the left and encourage others on the right. A new statewide poll conducted January 4th through 6th, 2022 of 800 general election voters via telephone was conducted by ARW Strategies found that Chief James Craig, a Republican candidate for governor is tied with Governor Whitmer.
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the Omicron variant and its rapid spread across Louisiana. The governor's news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.
Comments / 0