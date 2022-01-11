Governor Whitmer discusses record-breaking COVID-19 surge

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.

