Will John Cena Appear At WrestleMania 38? Here’s What The WWE Icon Said

John Cena spoke with Pardon My Take this week to promote the premiere of Peacemaker on HBO MAX, and at one point the subject of All Elite Wrestling was brought up. Cena claimed he hadn't seen any of the young promotion, but did support the idea of competition for the wrestling business as a whole. He explained, "I haven't watched AEW," he replied. "Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal competition in WWE with performers wanting to be champion or performers wanting to be headliners. Whenever there is more buzz around the industry, it's good for the industry. It forces all of us to be at our best because if you're not, your segment is not good or your performance is not good, you may not have a future with the company and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn't going to be good, which means the competition must succeed.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO