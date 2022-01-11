ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare proposes only covering Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for clinical trial patients

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of...

