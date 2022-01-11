ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks and Recreation closures for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

By Christina Hirsch
 3 days ago

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:

  • Community centers and all programs
  • Teen life centers
  • Environmental learning centers
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • Small craft centers
  • Volunteer Park Conservatory

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:

  • Boat ramps
  • Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses and ranges
  • Amy Yee Tennis Center
  • Parks
