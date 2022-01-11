Seattle Parks and Recreation closures for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
These facilities and services are CLOSED:
- Community centers and all programs
- Teen life centers
- Environmental learning centers
- Indoor swimming pools
- Small craft centers
- Volunteer Park Conservatory
These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:
- Boat ramps
- Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses and ranges
- Amy Yee Tennis Center
- Parks
