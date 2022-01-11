Lawmakers press for solutions from president’s COVID team as virus surges

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...

