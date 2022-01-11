Lawmakers press for solutions from president’s COVID team as virus surges
With the U.S. struggling to deal with omicron, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next challenge is preparing for future variants.
With the U.S. struggling to deal with omicron, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next challenge is preparing for future variants.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0