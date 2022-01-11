ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Look to Financial ETFs as Rates Rise in 2022

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs rates rise, investors should consider banks and financial sector-related exchange traded funds. The S&P 500 financials sector is already outperforming in the new year, rising 5.4% last week over the first five trading days of January and marking the sector’s best start to a calendar year since 2010, the Wall...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Financials#Etfs#The Wall Street Journal#The Federal Reserve#Bankrate Com#Wsj#Barclays#Jpmorgan#Cnbc
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
etftrends.com

Hedging Against Inflation with RAAX

Rising prices and inflationary fears have been driving interest in hedging against growing inflation. Investors can look to the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX), which primarily invests in assets that may benefit from higher inflation, as a means to position against the pernicious effects of an inflationary environment. A combination of active management and rules-based exposure makes RAAX a powerful tool for investors.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Municipal Bond ETFs – Expect More from Your Munis

ETFs and mutual funds have become an increasingly popular means of gaining exposure to municipal bonds. These funds offer investors convenient, diversified access to broad and targeted municipal markets. VanEck’s municipal income ETFs offer investors the ability to exercise control over their portfolio yield, duration, and credit exposure at different points in the interest rate cycle.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Defensive ETF Bets for Dealing With Fed Rate Hike Woes

Wall Street has been volatile since the beginning of 2022 as 10-year Treasury yields rose. The Federal Reserve has also hinted to take aggressive measures to manage rising inflation levels. It is expected to begin raising its benchmark interest rate in March. In fact, Goldman Sachs is expecting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates four times this year, according to a CNBC article.
BUSINESS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy