The pandemic changed the way people worked for the last couple years — and for some, there’s no sign of that changing any time soon. With change often comes opportunity, and many people bored with their surroundings have chosen to work remotely A.B.H — anywhere but home. For travelers employed in their current country of residence, Spain will launch a new digital nomad opportunity; which allows for longer stays and less hassle.

LIFESTYLE