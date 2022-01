The Los Angeles Rams are in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years. When it comes to postseason success, it’s always about what a team gets out of its stars, but out of it’s second and third-tier players. For example, when the Rams made the Super Bowl in 2018, they wouldn’t have gotten there without Nickel Robey-Coleman. Last season, Scotty Miller and Sean Murphy-Bunting made plays to take Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.

