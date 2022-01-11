ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new comedy coming to Hartford Stage by...

www.wfsb.com

SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES
juxtapoz.com

Tania Franco Klein: The Gorgeous Hitchhike

Painting with Architecture: A Conversation with Nikola Olić. Martin Usborne's "The Silence of Dogs in Cars" There are different ways of being lost, and intention might be what makes all the difference. Often, when you say you're lost, Tania Franco Klein tells me, "You’re actually feeling other things. You're not actually lost. Maybe you’re feeling isolated, frustrated, anxious; that feeling comes from different places." In her work, the Mexico City-based photographer searches out such places. She outlines a universe where they might live, begins to color it in, and during the process, finds she has arrived at some sort of destination. Being lost is sometimes the best way to find where you are going. “There's something comforting about the acknowledgment of it," agrees Franco Klein, "knowing you’re going somewhere, even if you don't know where."
VISUAL ART
crossroadstoday.com

‘In walks the most gorgeous young girl’

Who is this girl?” the head of casting at 20th Century Fox said when he met Marilyn Monroe during an audition. CNN’s new series “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” follows young Norma Jean as she becomes a Hollywood star. Tune in Sunday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
WTNH

Hartford holds another COVID test, mask distribution event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are still in high demand in Connecticut. The City of Hartford held another round of free test distributions on Thursday. The city’s firefighters took time away from the firehouse to give out free COVID-19 test kits and masks at Hartford Library’s main branch. Lines moved quickly, and […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Trail of the Whispering Giants Runs Cold in CT

Mike Allen is I-95's former News Director and a brilliant researcher. On Tuesday January 11, 2022 he was our guest, on I-95's the Ethan & Lou Morning Show, as he is every week. Mike guides us through a segment we call "The Place You Live." The feature is a deep dive, into a piece of Connecticut history. Allen researches and presents these stories for our audience in a way, no one else can. The most recent story was called "The Trail of the Whispering Giants."
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

If you’ve been wondering when we will see Brad’s aunt Selina Wu back on our screens or if she will be playing a bigger role in the Port Charles drama, we have a bit of an update to share with our readers. Soap Opera Digest has learned that Lydia Look has left General Hospital — but her exit will only be temporary, due to the actress taking an extended trip overseas. “The end of the year is when I always go visit my mother in Singapore,” the actress shared with the magazine. But that’s not all she had to report…
TV SERIES
#Hartford Stage
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Billy and Adam Shocker Ahead – Plus, Battle Lines Drawn in Brewing Conflicts and New Romance on the Horizon

Young & Restless episodes are feeling long and involved these days – sometimes because the material is boring; an ongoing issue, and other times because there’s a lot happening in a single instalment. Here’s hoping that the writers have been listening to feedback and decide to go all in on some of the developing drama and bring us back up to the standard for a soap opera.
TV SERIES
Hartford Courant

The 11 best neighborhood restaurants in the Hartford area, according to our readers

In the early days of January, we polled our readers: What are your favorite neighborhood haunts, the mom and pops, your go-to places for affordable, delicious family meals? We’re not talking about the high-priced restaurants that get all the attention. We’re talking about the small places that may not have a website, but they don’t need one, because they are the center of the community on a ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Two years into the pandemic, five Connecticut survivors tell of beating COVID-19

Gabriel Cid was in an induced coma for 21 days, suffering through vivid nightmares that remain in his mind almost two years later. Carrie Howe couldn’t think straight and was so sick at one point she feared for her life. Kristina Gregory, after a bout with COVID-19 that felt like “the flu times 45,” found a way to give back. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected just about everyone in ...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

The real reason Trisha Goddard lives in a gated community in Connecticut

Former chat show host Trisha Goddard has a happy life in Connecticut with her new fiancé, but the reasoning behind her shock 2010 move from the UK is utterly heartbreaking. In an interview with fellow presenter Lorraine Kelly, Trisha revealed that she relocated to America to stay out of the limelight following her breast cancer diagnosis. "A few hours after I was diagnosed with breast cancer, they were going to put it in the newspapers and I hadn't even told my family yet," she explained.

