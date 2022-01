AMES — Iowa State needed this one. With Tuesday’s game at Texas Tech coming up, beating No. 22 Texas on Saturday was the closest thing to a must as you can imagine. Two losses in a row becoming three would be hard to overcome, given the toughness of the January schedule. Thus, the 16th-ranked Cyclones' 79-70 victory at Hilton Coliseum was as big as it gets at this stage for a program that’s still in transition. ...

AMES, IA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO