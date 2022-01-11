GABELLI GLB GLD NAT RES & IN

Hunting for stocks that are poised to skyrocket in 2022? You've come to the right place. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 22, Fool contributor Danny Vena shares with fellow Fool contributor Rachel Warren one of the top stocks that he thinks is poised for a bull run in the new year.
The massive potential of the metaverse continues to draw investors. Matterport's emphasis on spatial data offers numerous applications in a digital world. Zoom's beaten-down stock could stage a metaverse-driven revival. The compelling growth potential of the metaverse continues to catch the attention of investors. BrandEssence Market Research estimates a compound...
Comments / 0